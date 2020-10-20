Breaking News
COVID-19: Madagascar lifts state of health emergency

The Madagascan government announced on Sunday, the end of the state of health emergency which was introduced due to the (COVID-19) pandemic.

According the president Andry Rajoelina, the country had 96% recovery rate.

He attributed the recovery to some of the measures taken like the distribution of more than seven million doses of Covid-Organics distributed free of charge throughout the island.

Despite lifting the state of emergency, the reopening of the country’s borders which was scheduled for October 29 has been postponed due to the increase in cases in other countries.

Nosy Be airport will remain open to countries not suffering from a second wave of the pandemic while International flights to mainland Madagascar remain completely suspended,

As of Monday, October 19 Madagascar recorded 238 deaths out of over 16,000 confirmed cases.

