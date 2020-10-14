COVID-19: LASU conducts exams, PhD post-field, others online ― VC

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

In line with the dictates of the time, especially the new normal foisted on the education sector by the Coronavirus pandemic, the Lagos State University, LASU Ojo, has started conducting exams online as well as PhD post-field activities, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has said.

Fagbohun, while speaking during the matriculation of new intakes into the institution on Wednesday, added no fewer than 13 virtual public lectures had been held, while management meetings now hold online since the outbreak of the pandemic.

He explained that the development attested to the capacity of the university to redefine the future of education in the country. Such developments, he added, were the reasons the university soared in the national and global ranking, placing it the second-best in the country and within the global 501-601 bracket.

Addressing the new students, Fagbohun urged them to be ready to take responsibility for their actions as students of the university

“To the matriculating students, your choice of LASU will help you sow seeds of change. As teeming adults, you must be ready to embrace the consequences of responsibility. We have rules at the Lagos State University- on dressing, cultism, and conduct. Deviance from these rules can lead to accelerated graduating, i.e expulsion, dismissal, and rustication. It is imperative that you acquaint yourselves with the Student’s Handbook,” he said.

He urged them to count themselves lucky that out of the 21, 626 that applied to study in the university, they were among the 7,968 that were admitted eventually.

The Motivational Speaker, Tope Adeyiga, who spoke on “Attaining relevance through academic excellence,” urged the students to strive to be relevant to the society by pursuing their dreams and visions in legitimate manners. She noted that being famous was different from being relevant, as a famous person may not be relevant.

‘Relevant persons have a growth mindset. They add value to the society and they become Value Adding Personality, VAP. To get to that level, avoid distractions, set goals and be focused,” she stressed.

The Acting Dean of Students, Dr Abayomi Olumoko, charged the new students to endeavour to build on the solid foundation others have put in place for them. He warned them against contravening any of the rules and regulations guiding their stay in the school.

The ceremony was a hybrid one, as only select students were allowed into the venue, as others took part online.

Vanguard

