COVID-19: Kwara schools resume October 5, tertiary institutions Oct 12

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara state government has announced the reopening of all public and private schools across the state with effect from Monday, October 5, 2020, while Tertiary institutions are to resume as from October 12, 2020.

Recall that schools had been ordered shut since 23rd March following the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic, which is largely believed to still be with us.

While urging students and schools authorities to strictly adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols, the state warned that any school that failed in this regard risk being shut.

This is contained in a press statement issued last night by state Commissioner for Communications Harriet Afolabi-Oshatimehin made available to journalists in Ilorin.

According to the statement, “With various pieces of training held for teachers on how to protect themselves and students from the COVID-19 infection, improved manpower in monitoring and case tracings, and an appreciable guarantee of some protection for the children, the government hereby directs the reopening of elementary schools from October 5.

“Similarly, state-owned tertiary institutions are to reopen from October 12 or as may be determined by their respective governance structures.

“COVID-19 is still with us. The government, therefore, urges school authorities to ensure that all safety protocols are adhered to, including physical distance, use of face masks, and constant washing of hands with soap and water, in order to flatten the curve of transmission of the virus.

“The government similarly wishes our students and teacher a safe stay in school while promising to continue to do its best to keep the citizens safe at all times. Schools with scanty regards for safety protocols risk being shut.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

