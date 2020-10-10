COVID-19 has redirected my focus to online branding – Artiste Brite Benson

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

Nigeria’s fast-rising R&B artiste, Femi Brite Giwa, popularly known as Brite Benson, is channeling his music energy towards the right direction in this post COVID-19 period, as he joins the bandwagon of musicians using new media to promote their creativity.

The Delta State born artiste, who sees opportunity is every phase in life, has told newsmen in Lagos that although the pandemic and lockdown deepened the economy, he has redirected his focus on a proper online branding.

“It as been a little hard, but we’re still pushing. This COVID time has redirected my focus on a proper online branding and gave me a platform to rebrand well before coming out with another song,” he expressed brightly.

Part of the challenges he encountered included financial losses after all clubs were shut down, and a lot of shows called off.

Consequently, Brite got stuck in his residence. There were no shows. No travels around the world to evangelise his musical gospel that flags love.

Although he has plans to burst speakers across the globe with his new music, the artiste shares some hints on his last song, “Ikebe”. He is signed under LAAYLOW Entertainment llc.

For Brite, an entrepreneur and solution architect engineer, his next music will be mind blowing, intriguing and soulful.

