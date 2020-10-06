COVID-19 free hospital areas could save lives after surgery –Study

Kindly Share This Story:

…Millions of patients have their surgery delayed

… Governments must invest in ‘COVID-19 free’ hospital areas

By Chioma Obinna

As countries battle with 2nd wave of the coronavirus pandemic, a new global study has shown that setting up COVID-19 free hospital areas for surgical patients could save lives thereby reducing the risk of death from lung infections associated with the virus.

The researchers working together around the world also found that patients who had their operation and hospital care in COVID-19 free areas had better outcomes even as it urged governments to invest in setting up of such areas.

“COVID-19 free areas improved the safety of surgery by having a strict policy that no patients treated for COVID-19 were mixed with those undergoing surgery. ‘COVID-19 free areas’ were set up both in smaller independent hospitals and large hospitals with emergency departments.

It further noted that for fear that patients may contract COVID-19 in hospital; millions of operations around the world were cancelled during the first wave of the pandemic.

“As a second wave approaches, more patients face delays. When operations for cancer and other time-dependent are delayed, they can progress to be untreatable. This research has shown, for the first time, that hospitals around the world can continue safe surgery by setting up COVID-19 free areas to minimise the risk from the coronavirus.

The researchers examined data from 9171 patients in 55 countries, across 5 different continents from the start of the pandemic up the middle of April 2020. Experts have discovered that pulmonary complication (2.2% vs 4.9%) and rates of death after surgery (0.7% vs 1.7%) were lower for patients who had their hospital treatment in ‘COVID-19 free’ areas. However, in this study, just 27% of patients had their care in these protected areas.

In Nigeria alone, It disclosed that an estimated 2.2 million operations take place in Nigeria each year, of which around 230,000 are for removal of a cancer.

In the study published today in published in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, a leading global cancer research journal, and led by researchers at the University of Birmingham, COVIDSur, also comprising experts from over 130 countries including Nigeria, Collaborative lead Dr. Aneel Bhangu, from the NIHR Global Health Research Unit on Global Surgery, said “As health providers restart elective cancer surgery, they must look to protect cancer surgery patients from harm by investing in dedicated COVID-19 free hospital areas.

These can be tailored to the resources available locally, ensuring that patients treated for COVID-19 are not mixed with patients needing surgery.”

“This represents a significant challenge to many hospitals around the world. Governments and hospital providers must help to fund this major international redesign of surgical services and provide protection for patients. COVID-19 free areas could save many lives during future waves, by allowing surgery to continue safely despite high rates of infection in the community.”

The study was funded by a National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) Global Health Research Unit Grant. It covered adult patients undergoing elective surgery with curative intent for a range of suspected cancers including bowel, gullet, stomach, head and neck, lung, liver, pancreas, bladder, prostate, kidney, womb, cervix, ovarian, breast, sarcoma and brain tumours.

Reacting, the National Study lead at College of Medicine, University of Lagos, Prof Adesoji Ademuyiwa, stated that:“I think the implication of this study to us in Nigeria and other low- and middle-income countries is that, we must begin to look at ways to have Covid-19 free dedicated theatres akin to the model used by the Lagos University Teaching Hospital during the pandemic which allowed surgeries to continue while Covid-19 positive patients were operated in other dedicated theatre.

This global study has now shown that several lives can be saved with such arrangement and this should be promoted across the different strata of the health system in our country”

READ ALSO:

The study lead, University of Birmingham, Dr. James Glasbey also added that: “Major reorganisation of hospital services to provide COVID-19 free areas for elective surgery must be justified by evidence like this, as it redirects time and resources away from other services.

“We have proved that those efforts are essential in protecting patients undergoing surgery during the pandemic.”

“Our data showed that COVID-19 free hospital areas were beneficial when the rate of infection in the community was both low and high. We recommend that COVID-19 free areas are set-up in all countries currently affected by the pandemic, including those likely to suffer from future waves.”

“However, overcoming the challenges of setting up such pathways, including separate hospitals to provide elective surgery, may lead to unintended consequences. Consequences for hospitals must be carefully monitored to achieve the best balance of healthcare for patients.”

Data included in this study represented a wide variety of different surgeries for patients of all ages, genders and ethnicities.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: