There are strong indications that if we had followed the prescriptions of Gov Bello, the country’s economy might not have gone south the way it is at the moment

By Haruna O. Abdullahi

That Nigeria is facing a horde of challenges at the moment is not an exaggeration. From insecurity to hunger, decaying infrastructure to unemployment, the statistics are worrisome.

Of these threats, the biggest perhaps, is the imminent food crisis stalking the land and made worse in the past couple of months by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The potential food insecurity in the country even pales into insignificance when compared with the country’s economic outlook that looks ominous. Credible data from the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, lend credence to the possibility of the country slipping into another recession.

South Africa, one of the continental biggest economies has already slipped into a recession, having declared total lockdown in the early days of COVID-19, in a bid to curtail the pandemic.

Nigerians would recall the dire situation in the land when, recently, President Muhammadu Buhari gave the leeway for the importation of maize into the country. Has it ever been this bad? Not in recent times at least as that cheap agricultural produce has never been in short supply for years until the emergence of the ugly virus.

Evidently, one of the ills of the COVID-19 induced lockdown was the restriction on human movement which negatively impacted agricultural production in the country in addition to vehicular movement which led to the spoilage of perishable agricultural products mainly produced in the rural areas where agriculture is the mainstay of the people.

As a result, the cost of food items quadrupled, making it difficult for millions of families to adequately feed on a regular and sustained basis. Add this to the recent hike in the cost of petrol and electricity tariff and the depth of agitation for fresh deal with government would be better appreciated.

There’s no denying the existence of COVID-19 or its incursion into Nigeria, but there appears to be too much exaggeration about it which led to government taking some decisions without detailed thinking or assessment of what the impact of such drastic decisions could cause.

Recall that COVID-19 became a global issue in February this year with Nigeria experiencing its index case supposedly by an Italian who found his way into the country. The Italian was discovered, isolated and treated. Contact tracing of the index case also took place.

Till date, only an insignificant few appear to know the identity of the Italian. What is his name? What about the identities of those who came in contact with him? Everything is shrouded in opacity. Yet, when Ebola happened in 2014, the first index case in Nigeria was a Liberian, Patrick Sawyer. How come we all knew about Sawyer and the identity of the Italian remains a mystery?

Well, there is so much mystery about COVID-19 and its management in the country. So far, we have had over 56,000 cases (as at the time of writing this) according to the National Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, and the Presidential Task Force on the virus led by Boss Mustapha, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and a little above over 1,000 deaths resulting from COVID-19 complications.

In retrospect, scores of Nigerians now say the lockdown was unnecessary given the manner some countries handled the pandemic while keeping their economies running.

One man who stood against the complete lockdown of the country and the management of the virus is the Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The argument of Governor Bello remains that given that the virus is novel, managing the symptoms would be a step in the right direction, insisting that strict adherence to safety protocols, rather than total shutdown is key. He was vilified and called all sort of names.

It turned out, however, that the youthful governor was right as the turn of events have since vindicated him. He refused to lockdown Kogi State. He only embraced all the safety protocols and kept urging the people to maintain compliance with the safety precautions. At the end, Kogi remains one of the states in the country with the lowest incidence of the virus.

Was he worried with the fixation on him for being “stubborn?” No, he never did, in spite of the pressure mounted on him to lockdown the confluence state. Did the state record a spike in COVID-19? Not at all! The governor simply ensured strict compliance with the safety protocols without locking down the state through the instrumentality of a task force he set up led by his amiable deputy, Mr. David Onoja.

Is it safe to say that Governor Bello has been vindicated on his consistent position on why the country needed to be careful about lockdown? The facts are emerging and they all seem to project him as being right.

There has been consistent contraction in the country’s Gross Domestic Product, GDP, inflation rate remains double digit at 13.2 per cent, foreign and local debts ballooning, as well as low purchasing power. Agreed, the country had all these challenges in the past before COVID-19 visited, but truth remains that the total lockdown worsened an already difficult situation

What if the country had not allowed a total lockdown, enforce strict compliance with laid down safety protocols while the people were allowed to go about their normal activities? There are clear indications that if we had followed the prescriptions of Governor Bello, the country’s economy might not have gone south the way it is at the moment. This is however subject to debate. Isn’t it?

There are policy experts who took the same position as Governor Bello on the lockdown. But among the political class, he can be likened to a lone ranger who was ready to protect his people even when his prescriptions were at cross-purposes with the All Progressives Congress, APC-led Federal Government. That’s courage! That’s leadership pursued on that altar of strong convictions that are pro-people.

Yes, Bello may the youngest governor in Nigeria but he has also demonstrated courage and convictions where his counterparts took the easy way out. We may have to keep him on our radar for periodic assessment.

Abdullahi, an economist, wrote from Lokoja, Kogi State.

