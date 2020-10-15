COVID-19: Expert tasks health workers on medical waste disposal to avert transmission, resurgence

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

An expert with the Department of Internal Medicine, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, AKTH, Dr Yusuf Ramalan has called on frontline healthcare workers on proper and effective medical waste disposal to avert transmission and resurgence of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Dr. Ramadan said the healthcare workers should dispose of the medical waste effectively to avoid scavengers contamination and spreading back the disease to the society.

The Medical expert made the call during a three-day training for 40 health workers from tertiary health Institutions including private sectors organized by the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, in collaboration with Kano State government, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Federal Ministry of Health with funding from the UN Basket fund on Covid-19 response in Nigeria.

He further called for a sustained effort in the fight against the highly contagious disease.

According to him, “generally, for all disease conditions, there are ways to properly dispose of the medical wastes. And one of the things we try to educate our colleagues and healthcare practitioners about in this training is how to properly dispose of the waste to avoid transmission.

“The waste should be disposed of in incinerators to avoid scavengers from coming in contact with it and bring them back to society.

“The take-home message from the training is we are doing so much on the covid-19 and we need to do more because there are some other countries that are suffering from a resurgence. We need to sustain the tempo. And it is the responsibility of everyone, healthcare workers, and even the media should play their roles very well,” Dr. Ramalan however stated.

In his remark, the UNICEF’s Communications Specialist, Samuel Kaalu said the training was part of the tireless efforts of stakeholders to keep the health workers abreast of the development in Covid-19 management.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that similar training for the health workers on Covid-19 management has been carried out in Jigawa and expected to take place in Katsina.

