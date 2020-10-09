COVID-19: Buhari, Oyetola others for COWLSO virtual National Women’s Conference in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

..6,000 participants to attend

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State are expected to grace the opening Ceremony year2020 edition of the National Women Conference in Lagos via virtual platform in line with COVID-19 safety protocol.

The conference which is being organised by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials, COWLSO, chaired by wife of Lagos State Governor, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, is expected to take place from Wednesday 14 and Thursday 15, October at Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

Speaking at a pre media Conference, with the theme : ‘Exploring the possibilities in a new world’ in Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, Sanwo-Olu, explained that minimal number of 200, including dignitaries, resource persons, and participants will be at the venue of the physical conference “from where activities of the Conference will be beamed live to the public virtually,” with about 6,000 participants.

She added that all relevant and necessary Covid-19 guidelines will be strictly adhered as only accredited individuals will gain access to the said physical venue.

“The conference will be declared open by the wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Mrs. Aisha Buhari while Governor Gboyega Oyetola of the State of Osun will be the Special Guest of Honour at the opening Ceremony,” she said.

Among activities lined up are lectures, presentation of the Inspirational Woman Of The Year Award, as well as Outstanding Achievements Awards to three individuals and a walk against rape and domestic violence by COWLSO which comes up on Saturday October 8 from Ndubuisi Kanu Park to Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, there will however be no gala night because of COVID-19 protocol.

