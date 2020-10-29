COVID-19: Buhari cautions Nigerians on possible second wave

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday cautioned Nigerians to do all they can to help avoid a second wave of the COVID-19 virus in Nigeria

President Buhari took to Twitter on his official handle, @MBuhari saying: “Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown”.

Looking at the trends in the other countries, we must do all we can to avert a second wave of Covid-19 in Nigeria. We must make sure that our cases, which have gone down, do not rise again. Our economy is too fragile to bear another round of lockdown. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) October 29, 2020

The virus outbreak which was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation has infected 62,224 Nigerians, with a reported 1,135 deaths. Although a remarkable 57,916 Nigerians have so far recovered from COVID-19.

Europe has seen a recent resurgence in the spread of the virus, after initially recording a drop in cases. With France announcing a new national lockdown, and Germany shutting down bars and restaurants after hospitals recorded a sharp spike in patient admission.

With the US also reporting 80,000 new cases on Wednesday, there are fears that a second wave of the deadly virus could be close.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: