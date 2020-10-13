COVID-19: Aba landlords give tenants one-month free rent

Kindly Share This Story:

By Anayo Okoli – Enugu

Aba Landlords Protection and Development Association, ALPADA, has announced a one-month free rent for all the tenants living in their properties in every part of Aba, Abia state.

Members of the association reached the resolution during the monthly meeting, said it was their little way of ameliorating the effect of the pandemic on their tenants.

The decision which was signed by the President General of the Association, Chief Alphonsus Udeigbo, the Secretary General, Comrade Benson Imo and the publicity secretary, Comrade Innocent Okoye, said the gesture assist in their little way to comfort the tenants.

According to the association, the decision was not an easy one as they all passed pandemic affected even their members, “but we have to take it as another way of assisting the government in their efforts to help the citizens of the state in their times of need”.

“It is a way of showing that we are also our brothers’ keeper, as we believe that a gift given to one during hardship is more appreciated than one given when there is abundance.

“We want to say here that we, the landlords also feel the pains of our tenants, as well as we cry when they cry. What we have done is the smallest way of telling them that we care and that we would have done more if we have more to do.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

