Court sentence Man, 20, to five years jail term for drug-related offence

…another bags 30 months imprisonment for human trafficking

By Bashir Bello

A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has on Wednesday sentenced a 20-year-old man, Suleiman Isa to five years jail term for being in possession of 16-kilogram cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug.

This was also as another man, Emmanuel Okpala (42-year-old) bags 30 months imprisonment for attempt trafficking of a 23-year-old lady, Eze Blessing.

The Presiding Judge, Justice Obiora Egwuatu while delivering his judgment on Wednesday sentenced the duo to five years and 30 months imprisonment respectively without the option of fine.

Earlier, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, Prosecution Counsel, Aondover YuaNyam Esq said Suleiman Isa was charged to court on a one-count charge in possession of 16 kg of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, Heroin and the LSD.

YuaNyam said the offence committed by Isa, a resident of Kwanar Dawakin Kudu, Dawakin Kudu Local Government of Kano State was contrary to Section 11(c) of the NDLEA Act, Cap No. 30 laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2004.

In another development, the Prosecution Counsel (National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking In Persons, NAPTIP), Bar. Abdullahi Babale told the court that the convict, Emmanuel Okpala on July 11th 2020, conspired with one Mr Peter (now at large) at Kofar Ruwa Motor Park Kano attempted to traffick Blessing, a resident in Ogun State to Libya en route Niger Republic, Katsina and Kano States.

The convict pleaded guilty to the charge.

However, the offence is contrary to Section 29 of the trafficking in Persons (Prohibition) Act 2015 and punishable under section 26 (1) of the same Act.

