Court remands man for sexually assaulting his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter

An Ogudu Magistrate’s Court on Friday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Yusuf Nasiru, who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 12-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre, pending legal advice.

The defendant, who lives at Olowolagba Street, Mile 12, Lagos, is charged with two counts of sexual assault and defilement.

Magistrate O.A Ajayi, who did not take the plea of Nasiru, ordered he be remanded in Kirikiri Custodial Centre, pending legal advice.

Ajayi, who ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), for advice.

She adjourned the case until Oct. 29.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momoh told the court that Nasiru defiled the girl in May 2019.

Momoh also alleged that Nasiru also sexually assaulted another seven- year-old daughter of another heighbour.

She said that the case was reported at the Mile 12 Police Division by the girl’s mother.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 137 and 263 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015 and sections 10 and 27 (1) of the Child’s Rights Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015. (

