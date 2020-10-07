Court remands man, 27, over alleged cultism

Kindly Share This Story:

An Ado-Ekiti Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 27-year-old man, Quadri Temitope, at the Correctional Centre in the town for belonging to a secret cult.

The defendant, whose address was not provided, is being tried for alleged cultism.

The prosecutor, Insp. Caleb Leramo, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept.19 in Emure-Ekiti.

Leramo alleged that the defendant had confessed to being a member of the supreme `Eiye’ secret cult.

He said that the offence contravened Section 4 (i) of Secret Cult Abolition Law, 2017.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant at the correctional centre, pending the receipt of legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecutions (DPPs).

The court, however, did not take the plea of the defendant.

The Chief Magistrate, Mr Abdulhamid Lawal, ordered the remand of the defendant at the correctional centre, pending the receipt of the legal advice.

He then adjourned the case until Oct.15 for mention.

Vanguard News

