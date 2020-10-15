Breaking News
Consider release of arrested protesters, sack of Nwafor done – Obiano tells #ENDSARS protesters

Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State.

Governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano, has commended the comportment of #ENDSARS protesters in the state, promising to address their demands.

Addressing protesters who blocked the State Government House, Obiano said that he has sacked his Senior Special Adviser on security, who according to Punch violated people’s rights during his reign as the Commander of SARS in Anambra.

His words: “I am very happy with the way you have conducted yourselves. You have conducted yourselves creditably.

“I have a list of all your demands. Some of them have already been met, like the SARS being disbanded. That has already been met, and some are still in the pipeline which I am going to present to the president. The other ones, I can handle myself.

“Your first request is immediate prosecution and removal of James Nwafor, the immediate release of all protesters in police custody. Consider those ones done.

“As for compensation of family of SARS victims, the Attorney General and the leadership of police will look into this and make recommendations to me.

“I support your protest, police brutality and extortion are not allowed anywhere. Any police officer that does that, copy his name and let us know.”

