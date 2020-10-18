Conflict Resolution: Ebonyi orders profiling of all Fulani herdsmen

Kindly Share This Story:

….charges LG Chairmen to make land available for Ranches

By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State Government, this weekend, ordered the profiling of all herdsmen operating within the 13 Local government Areas of the state.

The State Attorney General and commissioner for Justice, Barr Cletus Ofoke who stated this during the State’s monthly meeting with Herders and various Stakeholders in the State added that the decision was geared towards maintaining permanent peace between the farmers and herders in the state.

Ofoke is the state chairman of farmers/ herders conflict resolution, made this known shortly after in a meeting between Miyatti Allah breeders association, Local government council chairmen, traditional rulers, local government advisory committees among other stakeholders in Abakaliki.

He said: “Today’s meeting was very significant because since the governor of Ebonyi state appointed Technical assistants on herdsmen majorly from the herders, they are just participating in our meeting for the first time.

“So, also the local government advisory committee members that have been drafted into the state committee; one of the major reasons for the meeting was to familiarize ourselves, especially the members of the Miyatti Allah who have been appointed as T.As.

“The ultimate goal is to ensure that there is peace in all parts of Ebonyi state, as championed by the governor Chief David Umahi. Far reaching resolutions were made; One, that within one week, the herders in our various local government areas to be profiled.

“What do we mean by profiling? Is to have their data, their passports, phone numbers, so that if there is anything in that particular locality, we will be able to call and nip it on the board before it escalates.

“Two, the local government advisory committee members will now embark on a familiarization and sensitization tour to the 13 local government areas of the state. And in doing that, profiling will also occur.

“Now, the herders have also been appointed into leadership in the 13 LGAs, so they are to work the local government advisory committee members and the TA’s at the local government levels to settle any disputes or misunderstanding arising from the relationship between farmers and herders and thereafter report to the state committee if it was not settled amicably.

“One cardinal point of all these is to ensure the state remains peaceful. Ebonyi state is one of the states that welcome both foreigners, locals etc. There is no amount of resources that will be invested to ensure that there is peace that will be said to be too much.

“We discovered that herders come into Ebonyi from other states but now we have supervisors who are supervising the activities of herders in various localities, they can now trace any upsurge or entrance of foreigners into their localities” he stated.

In a related development, the Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Chief Ogodo Ali Nomeh has called on Council Chairmen to make lands available in their Council areas for the establishment of local Ranches for the breeding of Locally (Igbo) produced cows in the State.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: