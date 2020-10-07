Churchill, Escobar Smith, Ugwunze, others Nigerian celebrities grace baby Churchill birthday

Kindly Share This Story:

Celebrity kid of one of Nigeria media guru, AlexReports, Churchill Onyeka Nwankwo was a cynosure to behold as his birthday reception celebrated at his father’s residence, ‘Finishwork Villa’ Abuja attracted some notable personalities.

Among the celebrities that stormed the residence of AlexReports for the first birthday celebration of his son, who became one year on the 4th of October 2020 include the billionaire enterpreneur and philanthropist, Dr. Olakunle Churchill who coincidentally is the kid’s godfather. Others are billionaire showbiz enterpreneur, Escobar Smith, Chino Ugwunze, Iyke Uyanneh, Amb. Rachel Bakam, Amb. Kingsley Amafibe, FCT Alert Magazine Publisher, Solomon Isaiah, Mr Emmanuel, among others.

At the event, several guests had lots of impressive messages and felicitations for the celebrant. They had expressed heavenly wishes, prayers, birthday gifts and felicitations to Baby Churchill who was noticed to be quite relaxed and joyful.

According to a guest, “Baby Churchill is already on the path to overwhelming success, stressing his certainty of the prospective impact and progress which the child will achieve, with regards to the capacity and encouragement of his father, who is paving the way already.”

The occasion witnessed delightfulness and loads of fun, cutting across photoshoots, gift presentations, dance performance, comedy, lots of sumptuous meals and drinks for everyone. It was indeed an amazing, relaxing and overwhelming event, recording also the presence of several Abuja based personalities in the entertainment and media industry.

Few hours before the reception, Baby Churchill was earlier christened at an Anglican Church in Abuja where he was baptised in the watchful eye of his godfather, Dr. Olakunle Churchill.

