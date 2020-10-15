Christoph Filgertshofer builds e-commerce film at 19 using life experiences

Kindly Share This Story:

When Christoph Filgertshofer decided to abandon his YouTube channel with a followership of over 230,000 people to get into the eCommerce industry, he did it with the bigger picture in mind.

“I wanted to reorient myself,” he explains. “I was no longer enthusiastic about uploading gaming videos to YouTube, I wanted a new challenge.”

Continuing, Christoph said: “This started my way into the eCommerce business. During my time as an “influencer” I had worked with countless brands and learned a lot about marketing products on social media. But I had no idea about any other aspect of running my own eCommerce business. So I grabbed my friends and we learned all we could find about eCommerce together. All relevant courses, YouTube videos and blogs were searched and summarized according to the best strategies.”

As a child Christoph has always possessed a knack for businesses nurtured by his father. “I came into contact with entrepreneurship through my father. He told me every day about his everyday life as an entrepreneur – one of the highlights of every day. Every day there were new problems, new opportunities, new developments, it was just never boring. To me that sounded like the perfect everyday life at the age of 9/10.”

His entrepreneurial instincts led him to create a YouTube channel at 11 before becoming a famous YouTuber working with international brands by 17 but now his mind is squarely set on building sustainable eCommerce firms that can benefit people around the world. It is why he is open about the journey of his eCommerce store. “Our first store was a failure. We did not know how to set up a shop properly,” he admits. “We had no clue what we were doing. No clue at all. We knew how to market, but we only had two sales.”

Since then, he has opened another store that is thriving and getting over $55,000 in profit margins per month and Christoph is keen to share how this was made possible with people, turning to an old medium, YouTube, to share his message. “I am open about my failures and successes, so people trust the things I say. I tell them if I failed before, and I only promote what I have worked with and have had success with. People really like that.”

