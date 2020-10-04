Chelsea reject £70m offer from Bayern for Hudson-Odoi

Kindly Share This Story:

Chelsea are reported to have turned down an offer for Callum Hudson-Odoi from Bayern Munich that could be worth £70million.

The 19-year-old made his first Premier League start since February as Chelsea thumped Crystal Palace 4-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

Afterwards, Frank Lampard discussed the possibility of late transfer activity involving Hudson-Odoi. Then it emerged that Bayern have made an approach for a player they desperately wanted last summer.

The Guardian reports that Bayern have made an offer to take Hudson-Odoi on loan for the season with an option to buy for £70million next summer.

That offer has been rejected, but it is said that Chelsea will respond more favourably to another bid that includes an obligation to make the loan a permanent deal.

Bayern have used a similar tactic in the past when taking James Rodriguez and Philippe Coutinho on loan deals before returning them to Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively.

Football 365

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: