Centre’s preliminary report indicts Nigerian celebrities in #EndSARs murders, arson 

…hails conduct of Nigerian Army throughout mayhem

Several Nigerian celebrities have been found culpable for the killings and arson that accompanied the EndSARS protests across the country.

The Centre for Social Justice, Equity and Transparency (CESJET), in its preliminary report on the mass action revealed that these individuals triggered the corresponding violence, looting and near anarchy that followed by peddling fake news.

CESJET made this revelation at a press conference on Monday in Abuja.

Unveiling the report, Executive Secretary, Comrade Isaac Ikpa said these “jaded” celebrities leveraged on the protests to chase clout and reinvent their brand.

He also hailed the Nigerian Army for exhibiting its usual professionalism amidst conspiracy from these celebrities and their allies.

The centre, however, urged the Nigerian government to petition these individuals at the International Criminal Court (ICC) for so many avoidable death of innocent Nigerians and law enforcement personnel.

On its part, CESJET vowed to submit petitions at the Lagos Investigative Panel s well as at the ICC.

