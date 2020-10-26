CcHub links iHub to empower 15 women-led start-ups in Nigeria, Kenya on tech scalable solutions

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

Not less than 15 women-led businesses from Nigeria and Kenya are to participate in the six-month business cohort 2 programme of a Nigeria and Kenya technology hubs, Co-creation Hub and iHub.

According to the partners, cohort 2 came as a result of the success and impact of the first cohort of the Women in Business programme.

CcHub said the programme kicked off with a virtual workshop on Thursday, October 1, and Friday, October 2, to share with the start-ups the programme’s mechanics and expectations during the six-month period of the programme.

It also said the cohort 2 will enhance how women-led businesses leverage technology to scale their solutions in the African market.

It said: “One key aspect of our programmes is connecting start-ups to experts in particular sectors or fields. It will feature a women-centric industry expert network from the technology sector and other relevant fields as guest expert or facilitator at monthly meetings, industry advisors will be attached to specific start-ups, and Industry advisor will be accessible via flexible office hours.

“These businesses will be able to benefit in the following ways; they will be able to use technology to achieve a strategically differentiated business that speaks to the heart of customer’s needs.

“They will also get the ability to speak investors’ language and leverage a sound financial understanding of a business to secure capital and partnerships,” CcHub added.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

