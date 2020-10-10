Cash transfer: FG trains 120 facilitators, group mobilizers in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development on weekend concluded the training of over 120 cash transfer facilitators on savings and group mobilization in Enugu

Vanguard gathered the facilitators were selected from different local government areas in the state and would later step the training down toward level.

The training allows beneficiaries the opportunity to collectively contribute money as a cooperative to start up a business, as the money given to them would not be enough to start business individually.

The National training officer of National Transfer Unit, Mr Kola Solomon while speaking to pressmen at the end of 5-day training, warned facilitators to be transparent and desist from extorting beneficiaries at the grassroots level to allow them get exactly what was meant for them.

While appealing to the facilitators to be of good conduct, he disclosed that the ministry initiated the programme for poverty alleviation.

“We care about the poor people and their well being. I urged them to be transparent and not to partner with people that have corrupt mind, so that the beneficiaries will receive the amount they were supposed to receive which is N10,000 every two months and utilize it.”

Earlier, Head of Operations, Enugu State Cash Transfer Units, LSM, Uzoma Collins Enedu, commended the federal government and state government for empowering the poor and vulnerable.

Enedu, while lamenting the delay in capturing the poor masses by State Operations Coordinating Unit, LOCU, and vulnerable in the state urged state government to intervene to allow the long awaited vulnerable get what was meant for them in due time.

“Other state beneficiaries have started receiving their own. I am appealing to the state government to intervene, so that the beneficiaries who have been waiting since January to start getting their empowerment fund like other states”, She said.

