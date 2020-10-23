Canada contributes US$3m to Nigeria’s UN COVID-19 basket

Kindly Share This Story:

The Canadian Government says it has contributed US$ 3 million to the United Nations COVID-19 Basket Fund for Nigeria’s response.

The acting Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Ryan Ward, in a statement, said that the investment will help Nigeria continue its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the funds will facilitate the further mobilization of resources and programming in support of the National COVID-19 Multi-Sectoral Pandemic Response Plan, developed by the Presidential Task Force.

“This includes support for the procurement of critical medical supplies, strengthening the capacity of the health system to respond, and addressing the social impact on the most vulnerable,” he said.

The COVID-19 Basket Fund is being implemented by the UN system in Nigeria through a Project Management Board comprising representatives of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 Response, relevant Government agencies, contributing donors and the UN system.

“The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant impact on the health and well-being of Nigerians, with women and girls being disproportionately affected.

“Canada’s contribution to the COVID-19 Basket Fund reinforces the importance of working together, under the leadership of the Government of Nigeria, to further prevent its spread and address the needs of those most affected,” he said.

