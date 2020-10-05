CALDA inaugurates Board of Trustees and Advisory Board

Kindly Share This Story:

The Board of Trustees, Centre for Advocacy, Leadership, and Development in Africa (CALDA) was inaugurated on Saturday at the Eruwa Town Hall, Oyo State.

The CALDA Director-General, Mr Ojewola Olawale while delivering his welcome address commended the usual support of Leaders of thought who has been a source of inspiration years back and till now.

In his speech, he said, “the ideas and philosophy behind the formation of this organisation are to bring about social change, evolve an agenda and programmes for African Development and to create opportunities for people of Africa to maximize our natural and human resources for our collective good.”

He further said, “As we are starting this project formally today with the inauguration of the Board of Trustees and Advisory Board, people may not acknowledge the worth and efforts nevertheless, we shall continue doing it.”

The keynote speaker, Alhaji Onike Rahaman, was highly elated for the opportunity to address the August gathering. According to him, the event was of great interest to him being the Keynote speaker for the day as well as the Chairman of the Organisation’s Board of Trustees. He advises the Founder to ensure that Trustees and Advisory Board members are always carried along in anything they want to do as this strong synergy will bring effective delivery of service.

The Board of Trustees and Advisory Board respectively were inaugurated by His Royal Highness Oba Titiloye Sunday, The Elempe of Tapa land during which he decorated members and presented them with the staff of offices.

Alhaji Onike Rahaman gave an acceptance speech on behalf of other members of the Board of Trustees after the inauguration.

The official commissioning of the Administrative Office of the Centre was done by the Special Adviser to Oyo State Governor on Youths and Sports, Hon. Kazeem Bolarinwa who was ably represented by Mr Damilola. In his speech, he said “the Oyo State Government under the leadership of His Excellency, Engr. Oluwaseyi Makinde will continue to support an initiative of this nature and the government will be ready to support this Center.

Other members of the Board of Trustees include Mrs Helen Opeyemi Olawoore(Vice-Chairman), Prince Akinyemi Akintayo, Mr Olawoyin Edris Busayo, Prince Olanrewaju Fashina, and Mr Ayantoye Christopher Ayanniyi.

The list of the members of the Advisory Board equally inaugurated included Dr Gafar Amao, Mrs. Dolapo Dosumu, Alhaji Ismaila Taiwo Moshood, Dr Eyitayo Sanni Oba, Revd Esther Adejumo, Mrs Stella Akinso, Amb. Eze Ihechukuwere Ezekiel, Mr. Adeyinka Rasheed Gbadamosi, Mr Beck Akwhiu, Mr Ogunlana Gabriel Gabmentor, Mr. Ayanbode Sunday Ayandokun, and Barrister Babarinde Samson.

