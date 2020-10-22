CAGG condemns hijack of #EndSARS protest, calls for halt

Kindly Share This Story:

Says violence threat to national security

By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation, CSO, Citizens Action for Good Government, CAGG, on Thursday, condemned hijack of protest and call for a halt as politicians and hoodlums have infiltrated the #EndSARS protests unleashing terror across the country.

This was stated at a press conference by the National Coordinator, CAGG, Nazir Galadanchi, who described the way and manner lives and property have been lost in recent days as sad, most unfortunate, and unacceptable.

According to him no right-thinking Nigerian would endorse the continuation of the protests following a cocktail of murder, attack on policemen, burning of police stations, torching of public buildings, blocking of roads, causing jailbreaks, burning of shops, and other mischievous acts.

The statement reads in part, “We in Citizens Action for Good Governance (CAGG) are very much concerned and worried about the progressive deterioration of things and the slide into anarchy, as a result of the hijack of the #EndSARS protests by evil-minded persons and groups, leading to mindless violence, killings, and destruction in several states of the country.

“Most concerning is the alarming increase in violent assaults carried out against both citizens and police officers. This death fills our hearts with pain and grief. The country is currently bleeding and we appeal to our fellow citizens to stand down and bring a stop to the protest across the country.

“There is no gainsaying that if good intentions are overrun by ulterior motives those behind the good intentions should rethink, reconsider or even jettison their original plans, otherwise catastrophe will be the result of the good intentions. This aptly captures the situation with the #EndSARS, as it has achieved almost the opposite of what it ostensibly set out to do.

“We have watched the turn of events in the last week and we are pained by the violence and destruction the protests and reactions to the same have brought.

“As concerned Nigerians, we would like to express profound sadness and deep misgivings with the way and manner lives and property were lost in recent days because of the dangerous dimension the protest took. This is most unfortunate and unacceptable!

“We make bold to state that no right-thinking Nigerian would endorse the continuation of these protests, as so far the consequences are a cocktail of murder and killings, attack on policemen, burning of police stations, torching of public buildings, blocking of roads (thereby denying people access to their workplace and business areas).

“We have also seen vehicles smashed or burnt, citizens harassed and robbed, and the streets are completely taken over by miscreants and trouble merchants. Not even political leaders were spared from the nefarious and heinous activities of the protesters, who went as far as invading prisons and setting loose over a thousand inmates.

“You recall that we had earlier warned that if not properly handled, the #EndSARS protests could lead to the breakdown of law and order. But not in our wildest dream did we envisage something as calamitous as this.

“Now the impact is devastating as we speak now. Our national security is being serially threatened as some persons under the guise of the protest have taken advantage to kill their enemies and destroy legitimate businesses of hardworking Nigerians (what with cars on their stands being burnt, shops burnt, private cars smashed, commodity trucks hijacked and vandalized, schools disrupted and endangering lives of pupils and students, civil servants attacked and blocked from their offices, foreigners, and investors thrown into a panic), in short, heightened insecurity that tarnishes the image of the country in the comity of nations.”

Making their position known they stated that protesters at this point should reason with the government for the sake of Nigerians who are being attacked and killed.

“Our position is that the protesters should have reasoned with the government and listened to calls and appeals by many well-meaning citizens urging them to withdraw and allow the government time to meet their demands. Regrettably, they insisted (and are still sticking to their guns) on continuing with their protests regardless of the clear and present dangers of such a course of action. The #EndSARS organizers and unseen leaders must therefore take full responsibility for the disastrous consequences of the protests.

“The peace of Nigeria should have been the overriding imperative of all. No person or group, no matter how aggrieved, should be allowed to undermine or threaten national security, unity, tranquility, peace, and harmony.”

However, appealed to youths and celebrities including religious leaders to persuade protesters to stop the protest as they have been infiltrated by miscreants and criminals who have caused huge damages to public and private facilities.

“We would like to appeal to our fellow Nigerians, especially young people to halt the protests for their safety because their demands are already being attended to by the government, and we are optimistic that there will be a better life for all.

“We appeal to leaders and persons of influence, including celebrities and religious leaders, to persuade their followers and fans to discontinue the protests as there has been criminal infiltration in the protests with what is happening recently.

“We passionately appeal to the law enforcement agencies to rise up to the occasion and safeguard the land. Nigerians in turn should cooperate with and support the police and other law enforcement agents in their task of restoring normalcy and ensuring peace and security”, he stated.

