Buhari wishes US President, Trump, wife quick recovery

On 4:24 pmIn Newsby
By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari has joined all citizens of the United States of America (USA) in prayers for a quick and full recovery of President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania after they were reported to have tested positive for COVID-19.

President Buhari in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja, noted, with sympathy, that the incident of COVID-19 in the White House manifests the challenge posed by the pandemic across the world, and difficulty in containing the spread.

While wishing the American First Family speedy turnaround in their current health status, President Buhari urged more compliance among Nigerians to protocols, and adherence to advice of medical doctors, particularly epidemiologists.

