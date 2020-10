Buhari understands pains of Nigerians, working out further palliatives ― Osinbajo

Kindly Share This Story:

President Muhammadu Buhari understands the pains and burdens Nigerians are going through because of the economic aftermath of COVID-19 pandemic and that is why the Federal Government is considering palliatives that can offer succour to the people.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, stated this Monday when he was accosted by State House Correspondents at the Presidential Villa.

According to him, “we fully understand that we must have a way of ensuring that the pain that people feel, the economic difficulty that people are going through, that we are able to address those as much as possible.

“Which is why even in our current discussions with Labour, one of the issues we are looking at include, what sort of palliatives are possible for the Nigerian people. In what ways can we reduce the burden and how quickly can we do so.”

ALSO READ:

Giving further insights to government’s plan for the use of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), Prof. Osinbajo said “one of those issues we have looked at is how to reduce the cost of gas and petrol. How do we ensure that people are able to go about their businesses buying cheaper energy?”

The Vice President explained that “one of the ways is by using Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). And the government has committed to do the conversion. First of all, we are starting with commercial vehicles. Most commercial transporters will have the capacity to use both gas and petrol. That is already being done, experimentally in Edo State.

“Dangote, for instance, has converted all his trucks to the use of CNG, and that is 4,000 or even more of those trucks. It is not a particularly difficult thing to do for the commercial transporters, it may be expensive for the individual but that is also part of the commitment of government, to be able to do the conversion, and the price of gas comes at about almost half the price of petrol.”

Osinbajo also noted that “there are other creative ways that we are involved in at the moment, in reducing the burden on Nigerians, because we all accept that nobody expected a downturn in the economic fortunes of the country,” occasioned by the fallouts of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We had 12 consecutive quarters of growth before the pandemic, we were all expecting that 2020 will be the best year, since the beginning of the administration, but here we are, faced with challenges, global challenges, we also have our own peculiar problems.

‘But the important thing is that the President Buhari and the government are committed completely in ensuring that Nigerians do not suffer needlessly and in whatever way it is possible, we will reduce the burden on Nigerians.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: