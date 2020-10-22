Buhari to International community: Get your facts right before making hasty pronouncements

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

President Muhammadu Buhari has advised foreign countries to be objective in their judgements. Buhari said this on Thursday when he addressed Nigerians on issues affecting the country.

Speaking he told them to get their facts right before taking positions or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.

“To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you and urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgment and making hasty pronouncements.”

Recall that EU, UK, Hillary Clinton and other international figures had condemned the killings and shooting of innocent Nigerians protesting against bad governance, extra judicial killings, assaults and maltreatment of youths by the operatives of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

