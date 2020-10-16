Buhari mourns Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family of late Premier of the Western Region and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo over the passing of Revd Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of the sage.

President Buhari also commiserated with friends and associates of Revd Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss, urging the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones.

