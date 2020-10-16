Breaking News
Translate

Buhari mourns Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran

On 8:21 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:
Buhari mourns Awolowo's daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran
President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has sent his condolences to the family of late Premier of the Western Region and nationalist, Chief Obafemi Awolowo over the passing of Revd Tola Oyediran, eldest daughter of the sage.

President Buhari also commiserated with friends and associates of Revd Oyediran, particularly her only surviving sister, Mrs Tokunbo Awolowo, over the sad loss, urging the family to take solace in the investments of the deceased in making life better for others.

ALSO READ: UPDATED: Awolowo’s daughter, Revd Tola Oyediran, is dead

The President in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu in Abuja on Friday prayed that the Almighty God will receive the soul of the departed, and comfort all her loved ones.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!