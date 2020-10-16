Breaking News
Buhari hosts Senegal, Guinea Bissau leaders to dinner

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday hosted Presidents Macky Sall of Senegal and Umaro Embalo of Guinea Bissau to a private dinner at the State House, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the two West African leaders are in Abuja on official engagements when the Nigerian leader invited them for the dinner.

NAN reports that the Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, some cabinet members as well as presidential aides also attended the dinner.

Buhari had on Sept. 21 held a similar dinner meeting with President Nana Akufo-Addo of Ghana.

