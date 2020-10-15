Buck Wise goes from TV, Radio personality to Ad Executive

Kindly Share This Story:

When asked to define what success means to him, Buck Wise has a simple answer, “You’re successful if you have the freedom to make your own decisions when you want, where you want, and how you want. Success, to me, is about having the ability to create your ideal scene and your ideal life.”

For much of his life Buck Wise has been working to create ideal scenes for himself and his career, switching from one part of the media to another with relative ease.

Previously, Buck was the host of a #1 syndicated TV and radio program with iHeart Media. But since then, he has become a highly sought after advertising and communications guru, working with WPP, a British company regarded as the largest in the public relations industry globally. “I’ve been named a unicorn of marketing,” Buck admits, “because most people have a career in one particular area, and I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to cross the lines from above-the-line media to below-the-line media across multiple verticals.”

Impressively, he has also founded his own digital agency, working with a number of global brands to have their story well-told. Some of his clients have included Chevrolet, Valvoline, Major League Baseball and the North American International Auto Show.

Recently, he has joined Cardone Ventures as the Chief Marketing officers to help position their brand at a higher level and bring their message to business owners who need it. Talking about his ideology of what he wants to do, Buck said: “Marketing and business are essentially about using creativity to drive a logical strategy. It’s these strategies that allow people to extend their reach, change their lives and the lives of their families, and create their legacy. The ultimate goal is helping people achieve that.”

