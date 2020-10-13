Breaking News
Translate

BREAKING: Wife of The Sun Correspondent kidnapped in Calabar

On 11:04 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Wife of The Sun Correspondent kidnapped in Calabar

By Ike Uchechukwu

The Wife of Correspondent’s Chapel Chairman of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, in Cross River State, Mazi Judex Okoro has been kidnapped.

Vanguard learned that she was abducted at about 8pm Tuesday, around Big Qua near Apostolic Church in Calabar Municipality LGA.

Although details of her kidnap were still sketchy as at the time of filing this report security agencies have been alerted about the ugly incident.

READ ALSO: Amotekun arrests suspected kidnapper in Ekiti

Vanguard also learned that this is the second time she has been kidnapped within the last few years.

Judex Okoro who is also The Sun Correspondent in Cross River State confirmed the kidnap of his wife to Vanguard on Tuesday night.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!