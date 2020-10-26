Breaking News
Breaking: We’ve identified barracks where soldiers who shot protesters came from – Falana (Video)

On 3:20 pmIn News, Politicsby
Duty of police authorities to provide security for protesters, Falana says
Femi Falana

By Nwafor Sunday

Mr Femi Falana, a human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Monday said a group he oversees has identified the barracks where officers of the military who shot protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, came from.

Based on the investigation gathered so far, ASCAB has facts that shots were actually fired at the tollgate and people died from those shots.

Disclosing this when he appeared as a guest Arise Tv, the human right lawyer said:  “We have already identified the barracks where the soldiers left for Lekki, we have already identified the barracks.

“the President was likely to have been told, soldiers were ordered so I want to believe that’s why it was not addressed and they said it was a rumour but I think the facts are emerging now, that indeed soldiers went to Lekki, indeed they fired at protesters and indeed some of the protesters at least two have been officially acknowledged to have died from gunshot wounds.”

