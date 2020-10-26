Breaking: We’ve identified barracks where soldiers who shot protesters came from – Falana (Video)

Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

Mr Femi Falana, a human Rights Lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Monday said a group he oversees has identified the barracks where officers of the military who shot protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, came from.

Based on the investigation gathered so far, ASCAB has facts that shots were actually fired at the tollgate and people died from those shots.

Disclosing this when he appeared as a guest Arise Tv, the human right lawyer said: “We have already identified the barracks where the soldiers left for Lekki, we have already identified the barracks.

“the President was likely to have been told, soldiers were ordered so I want to believe that’s why it was not addressed and they said it was a rumour but I think the facts are emerging now, that indeed soldiers went to Lekki, indeed they fired at protesters and indeed some of the protesters at least two have been officially acknowledged to have died from gunshot wounds.”

“How can a government hoard Indomie? It’s intolerable, its provocative. Our government will have to apologise to the Nigerian people.” – Lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) on the discovery of COVID-19 palliatives around Nigeria. pic.twitter.com/ZUrM0GE0xd — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 26, 2020

Lekki Shooting: We’ve Identified Barracks Where Soldiers Who Shot Protesters Came From, Says Human Rights Lawyer https://t.co/zqkJT2l8Yv — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 26, 2020

“I have been taking part in protests for 42 years. There was no protest the police wanted to stop that they couldn’t stop with the use of teargas. Many of our police commands don’t have a canister of teargas. No rubber bullets, no water cannon.”- Femi Falana (SAN) on #ARISENews pic.twitter.com/uPbqejdugk — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 26, 2020

“Police brutality is the same all over the place. And its worse where people are not well educated.” – Lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana (SAN) earlier on #TheMorningShow. Watch the full interview here: https://t.co/sZ4KroCTD6 pic.twitter.com/VoUpTjEXDN — ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 26, 2020

