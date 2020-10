Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

At about 8.15 am on Wednesday, gunshots by soldiers rented the air at Isheri- a roundabout area of Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Alimosho to disperse #EndSARS protesters.

People were seen scampering into different streets for safety.

The number of causalities yet to be confirmed at press time.

Vanguard

