Breaking: Security operatives trying to stop Saturday’s #EndInsecurityNow protest in Kano ― CNG

Kindly Share This Story:

Says members detained, released in Gombe

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has said security operatives have made efforts to stop its planned protest in Kano tomorrow.

It also said its members were detained in Gombe before a scheduled protest earlier today.

According to the group’s spokesman, Abdulazeez Suleiman, CNG would go ahead with tomorrow’s protest despite what he described as an attempt to suppress their right.

ALSO READ:

He said: “Security agencies are trying to stop our protest in Kano tomorrow. They called and asked us not to go ahead with the protest. Our members were detained and later released in Gombe earlier today.

“What happened was that they invited them in the morning before the protest, detained them and later asked them to go in the evening, thereby ensuring the protest never held. We are going ahead with tomorrow’s protest in Kano despite their threat. ”

The CNG had last Thursday, commenced protests across northern states to draw federal government’s attention to the insecurity in the north.

The group said it wanted the government to give the insecurity ravaging the north the same attention given to #EndSars protesters.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: