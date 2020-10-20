Vanguard Logo

UPDATED: Sanwo-Olu imposes 24 hours curfew in Lagos

On 12:28 pm
Sanwo-Olu sets up 7 man panel of inquiry, restitution for victims of #EndSARS, related abuses
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lapos State.

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Idowu Bankole

Following the violent trend of #EndSARS protests, Governor Babaji  Sanwo-Olu has imposed 24 hours curfew in Lagos state.

Governor Sanwo-Olu made this known on Tuesday, through his social media handle.

Sanwo-Olu says the peaceful protest has slid into a monster that is threatening social lives of Lagosians. The governor lamented that criminal elements are hiding behind the peaceful protest to unleash terror on the state.

“I have watched with shock how what began as a peaceful #EndSARS protest has degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society. Lives and limbs have been lost as criminals and miscreants are now hiding under the umbrella of these protests to unleash mayhem on our State.” Sanwo-Olu said.

“As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.” He said.

“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets.”

 

