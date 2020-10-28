Breaking News
Breaking: Reps reject transfer of NBET to Ministry of Finance

On 12:12 pm
Reps probe NBET over allegations of fraud

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Power, Wednesday, dismissed as illegal, President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the Nigeria Bulk Electricity Trading Company, NBET should be an agency under the Ministry of Finance.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Power, Rep. Magaji D’au Aliyu (APC-Jigawa), at 2021 budget defence session at the National Assembly, said directive, breached the law setting up the agency and the Standing Orders of the House of Representatives.

“As far we are concerned in this Parliament, NBET remains under the Committee on power. we have what we call standing orders of the Parliament that must be followed. The president had the prerogative to do that(transfer the agency to finance), but there are also laws. There is a legal means of doing things”, he declared.

details later…

Vanguard

