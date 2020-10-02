Kindly Share This Story:

By Nwafor Sunday

The saying that ‘the world will soon come to an end’, is still considered untrue, by many who act mundanely.

The story in Vietnam has left us to submit hypothetically that majority of humans do not belief about the preached ‘end of the world’.

Of course, sex is good especially when one seeks pleasure, stress relief, exercise, make a baby, improve social status, Love, and commitment.

When it is abused, it dents the emblazoned reasons above.

However, a case of abuse has been uncovered by the Vietnam Police officers who discovered about 320,000 recycled used condoms, repackaged for sale.

According to CBS News as quoted by Associated Press, AP, Market inspectors in the Binh Duong province raided a factory near Ho Chi Minh City, where they discovered used condoms being repackaged to be sold at the market.

An inspector said the factory’s 34-year-old owner, a woman, confessed they purchased the condoms from someone else, the state-owned Tuoi Tre newspaper reported, according to the AP.

After buying the condoms from a man, they were washed and reshaped, then packed in plastic bags, according to the newspaper.

Video taken by Vietnam’s state broadcaster VTV and obtained by the Reuters news agency shows sacks filled with condoms. It also shows tools apparently used to wash and reshape the condoms in the factory.

VTV said it was unclear how many used condoms were already resold, according to Reuters.

A health official quoted by Tuoi Tre newspaper said the condoms were an extreme health risk to users, the AP reported.

