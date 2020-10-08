BREAKING: Police rescue kidnapped Port Harcourt lawyer

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

POLICE in Rivers State have confirmed that Bisola Paulette Ajayi, the female lawyer abducted by unknown gunmen at her residence in Rumuokwurusi, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area of Port Harcourt has been rescued by Operatives of the Anti-Kidnap Unit of Rivers State Police Command.

CSP Nnamdi Omoni, Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers Command, just confirmed the report circulating to the effect that, “DSP Adewale led the Operation into a deep forest in Etche to rescue the young lawyer and one other person, two persons arrested including an armed dealer.”

Vanguard

