Breaking: Police ban #ENDSARS protests, others in Lagos

By Nwafor Sunday

Lagos state Police command has banned any form of protest in the state. Disclosing this in a statement signed by the Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, the force argued that it made the decision following new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations.

Recall that hoodlums have attacked many police stations in the state, and of course burnt some of them down.

Read Police statement below: “Due to the new development of violent attacks on police officers and men and formations, including innocent Nigerians in Lagos State, and the 24-hour curfew imposed by the Lagos State Government with effect from 4pm of today 20th October, 2020, the Lagos State Police Command wished to inform the general public that henceforth no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, was permitted within Lagos State.

“In the same vein, the command regrets to confirm the setting ablaze of Orile Police State today at about 10am, where some of our policemen were critically injured and unconfirmed reports state that one of them is dead.

“Its crystal clear that the EndSARS protest has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state and the police command will resist such state of anarchy, unrest, and brouhaha with all powers within the ambit of the law.”

