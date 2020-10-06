Breaking: Ondo Court sentences church Founder, Prophet Alfa, five others to life imprisonment over missing boy

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

AN Ondo high court in Akure has sentenced the Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa and five others to life imprisonment over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold kolawole in the church last year.

Justice Olusegun Odusola in his judgement convicted the defendants having found them guilty of the two-count charge of kidnapping and aiding and abetting to kidnap based on the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

