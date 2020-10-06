Vanguard Logo

Breaking: Ondo Court sentences church Founder, Prophet Alfa, five others to life imprisonment over missing boy

Dayo Johnson Akure

AN Ondo high court in Akure has sentenced the Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Prophet Babatunde Alfa and five others to life imprisonment over the disappearance of a one-year-old boy, Gold kolawole in the church last year.

Justice Olusegun Odusola in his judgement convicted the defendants having found them guilty of the two-count charge of kidnapping and aiding and abetting to kidnap based on the circumstantial evidence presented by the prosecution.

