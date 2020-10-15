Vanguard Logo

BREAKING: NYSC Orientation Camp to open Nov 10 ― FG

On 10:15 amIn Newsby
BREAKING: NYSC shutdown all orientation camps over fear of coronavirus
NYSC members

By David Royal

The Federal Government has announced November 10, 2020, as resumption date for NYSC Orientation Camp across the country.

This was made known on Thursday by the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare via his official Twitter handle

He said, “The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced.”

Details later…

