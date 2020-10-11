Vanguard Logo

Breaking: IGP disbands SARS at federal level, 36 States and FCT

Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Inspector-General of Police has announced the disbandment of Federal SARS and the 36 States and FCT Commands of SARS following public outrage. Personnel to be reintegrated into other policing organs.

Details to follow.

