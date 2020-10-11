Breaking: IGP disbands SARS at federal level, 36 States and FCT

By Kingsley Omonobi
The Inspector-General of Police has announced the disbandment of Federal SARS and the 36 States and FCT Commands of SARS following public outrage. Personnel to be reintegrated into other policing organs.
Details to follow.
A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc
The Inspector-General of Police has announced the disbandment of Federal SARS and the 36 States and FCT Commands of SARS following public outrage. Personnel to be reintegrated into other policing organs.
Details to follow.