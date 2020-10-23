Breaking: Hoodlums set warehouse ablaze, cart away palliatives in Cross River

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ikechukwu Uche

News has also been broken of a certain warehouse in Cross River state that was set ablaze by hoodlums and residents.

Report has it that the palliatives were stored at the Cross River State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA.

The hoodlums invaded the warehouse and carted away palliatives meant to be distributed to the poor and set the place ablaze.

Similar event happened in Lagos when angry residents of Old Ojo Road and Kirikiri Town in Mazamaza area of Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, broke into a warehouse and carted away various food items meant for COVID-19 palliatives.

The raw food item comprising beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas among others, were allegedly meant to be distributed to the masses during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic.

