Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Breaking: Hoodlums invade another Lagos State Food Warehouse

On 11:45 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

Police brutality: Lagos govt releases list of ongoing criminal prosecution of erring officers By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Hours after it was reported that the residents of Old Ojo Road and Kirikiri Town in Mazamaza area of Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, yesterday, broke into a warehouse and stole various food items meant for COVID-19 palliatives, a yet to be identified hoodlums have reportedly stormed another Lagos State Food Warehouse at Agric Bus Stop, in Ojo, along Lagos Badagry Expressway area and emptied the place this morning.

It would be recalled that raw food item comprising beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas among others, that were allegedly meant to be distributed to the masses during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic were among the food items carted away by hoodlums at Mazamaza.

READ ALSO: BREAKING: Soldiers shooting in Isheri, Egbe-Idimi LCDA

As at the time of filling this report, news are still sketchy whether security personnel have been deployed in the area.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!