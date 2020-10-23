Breaking: Hoodlums invade another Lagos State Food Warehouse

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Hours after it was reported that the residents of Old Ojo Road and Kirikiri Town in Mazamaza area of Oriade Local Council Development Area, LCDA, yesterday, broke into a warehouse and stole various food items meant for COVID-19 palliatives, a yet to be identified hoodlums have reportedly stormed another Lagos State Food Warehouse at Agric Bus Stop, in Ojo, along Lagos Badagry Expressway area and emptied the place this morning.

It would be recalled that raw food item comprising beans, noodles, sugar, salt, garri, rice, pastas among others, that were allegedly meant to be distributed to the masses during the heat of COVID-19 pandemic were among the food items carted away by hoodlums at Mazamaza.

READ ALSO:

As at the time of filling this report, news are still sketchy whether security personnel have been deployed in the area.

Details later…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: