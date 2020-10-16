Vanguard Logo

Breaking:  Gunshots rent the air as #ENDSARS protesters storm Awkuzu SARS station

As three well known musicians Flavour; Phyno, Kcee, led group of #ENDSARS protesters to Awkuzu Police station in Anambra state, sound of gunshots rented the air, making some protesters to scamper for safety.

Though gripped with fear, majority of the protesters summoned courage and marched straight into the SARS station, chanting “End SARS! End SARS!”.

Recall that governor Willie Obiano of Anambra state, yesterday gave in to the demand of protesters by sacking his security aide, and Former OC, Awkuzu SARS, CSP James Nwafor.

Nwafor has been accused of maltreatment and abuse of power when he headed Awkuzu Sars.

