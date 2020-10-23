Gunshots as Police confront hoodlums looting shops at Isheri-Idimu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 15 hours, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Nigerian youths campaigning against Police brutality and bad governance, to stop protesting, hoodlums who disguised themselves as protesters have stormed various shops at Isheri- Idimu, Ikotun, Lagos state to loot properties belonging to innocent citizens.

Buhari had in his address to the nation said: “I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.”

However, with the above statement thugs still invaded shops with gathered temerity to loot goods of well meaning businessmen and women at Isheri- Idimu.

Vanguard gathered that police officers are currently engaging the thugs with gunshots as to disperse them from looting peoples’ properties.

