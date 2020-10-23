Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Gunshots as Police confront hoodlums looting shops at Isheri-Idimu

On 11:06 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

BREAKING: Soldiers shooting in Isheri, Egbe-Idimi LCDABy Olasunkanmi Akoni

Barely 15 hours, President Muhammadu Buhari ordered Nigerian youths campaigning against Police brutality and bad governance, to stop protesting, hoodlums who disguised themselves as protesters have stormed various shops at Isheri- Idimu, Ikotun, Lagos state to loot properties belonging to innocent citizens.

Buhari had in his address to the nation said: “I therefore call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.”

READ ALSO: #EndSARS Protest in Ondo: Irate youths set school shuttle buses on fire

However, with the above statement thugs still invaded shops with gathered temerity to loot goods of well meaning businessmen and women at Isheri- Idimu.

Vanguard gathered that police officers are currently engaging the thugs with gunshots as to disperse them from looting peoples’ properties.

Details later:

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!