Breaking: Edo boils, as hoodlums set Police station ablaze

By Nwafor Sunday

Barely forty-five minutes, some group of unidentified men stormed White House prison along Sapele Road in Benin and released prisoners, hoodlums have reportedly burnt down Ugbekun police station in Benin.

Currently they are trying to gain entrance at Oko Prison, to release prisoners.

Recall that the Edo state government had imposed 24-hour curfew across the state, following incidents of vandalism and attacks on private individuals and institutions by hoodlums in the guise of #ENDSARS protesters.

