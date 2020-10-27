BREAKING: COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu okays full reopening of markets in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Sanwoolu has approved the full resumption of operations of both food markets and non food markets across the metropolis.

To this effect the markets are now to open daily.

Recall that the markets were shut due to the outbreak of ravaging COVID-19 pandemic about eight months ago and subsequently, reopened partially on alternative days arrangement.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Dr Wale Ahmed, in a statement on Tuesday said, Mr Governor took the decision to further enhance trade and commerce and mitigate the hardship of recent times and ensure that residents can recover fast.

Sanwo-Olu however, advised operators to continue to observe all safety protocols to prevent possible resurgence of the pandemic in the state.

According the governor, traders and their customers must adhere strictly to the COVID-19 protocols for their safety and the citizenry at large.

