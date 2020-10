Kindly Share This Story:

The National Broadcasting Commission, NBC, Monday sanctioned Channels Television, Arise Television and Africa Independent Television over their coverage of #ENDSARS protests that lasted for about two weeks in the country.

The Commission, according to its Director-General, Prof. Armstrong Idachaba, sanctioned the above listed media houses due to their unprofessional coverage of the protests in the country.

