Breaking: Buhari reappoints Prof Yakubu as INEC Chairman

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA— PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has reappointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, for a second term in office.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Chief Femi Adesina, in Abuja on Tuesday.

President Buhari, in a letter to President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said: “In accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended), I am pleased to present for confirmation by the Senate, the nomination of Professor Mahmood Yakubu for appointment as Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for a second and final term.”

Prof Yakubu was first appointed by President Buhari in November 2015.

